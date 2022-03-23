Proterra in multi-year battery supply agreement with Shyft Group for Blue Arc Class 3 electric van and EV chassis

Proterra Inc announced a strategic, multi-year supply agreement with The Shyft Group to power its Blue Arc purpose-built Class 3 electric delivery van and EV chassis with Proterra’s battery technology.





Blue Arc’s EV chassis features a Proterra battery system.

The Blue Arc delivery van is a 100% battery-electric Class-3 commercial delivery vehicle designed for high-frequency, last-mile delivery fleets. With a high degree of configurability, the all-electric Blue Arc chassis is adaptable to last-mile delivery, work truck, mass transit, recreational vehicle, and other emerging EV markets. Production of the first Blue Arc delivery vans is expected to begin by mid-2023.

The Proterra Powered H-Series battery system will provide the Blue Arc electric delivery van with an approximate range of 150 to 175 miles on a single charge with the opportunity to enhance range through expanded battery options.

Proterra battery systems feature a customizable design to increase flexibility for commercial vehicle manufacturers. The compact H-Series battery system powering the Blue Arc electric delivery van and EV chassis was designed to package between truck frame rails with a width of 620 mm. H-Series packs hold up to 82 kWh of storage per pack.





In addition to industry-leading energy density, Proterra battery systems are manufactured with safety mechanisms built directly into the battery architecture and undergo rigorous testing.

Proterra’s battery systems have been proven through more than 25 million service miles driven by Proterra Transit vehicles and selected by world-class commercial vehicle manufacturers to power zero-emission electric delivery vehicles and work trucks, semi-trucks, construction and mining equipment, school and coach buses, and low-floor cutaway shuttles.