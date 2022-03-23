Toyota partners with ChargePoint for home and public charging

In preparation for the launch of its all-new 2023 bZ4X battery electric SUV (earlier post) later this year, Toyota Motor North America, Inc. will work with ChargePoint, Inc. to offer customers home and public EV charging solutions.





For home charging, bZ4X customers will have the option to purchase a ChargePoint Home Flex Level 2 charger from participating Toyota dealerships or directly from ChargePoint online. ChargePoint Home Flex is ENERGY STAR certified and Wi-Fi enabled, can be installed indoors or out, comes with a 23-foot charging cable to support different parking configurations and can charge electric vehicles up to nine times faster than a standard outlet.

Translated for the bZ4X, the home charger can charge up to 25 miles of range per hour and fully charge the battery when plugged in overnight.

To install the ChargePoint Home Flex, Qmerit has been selected to help guide bZ4X customers through the process of locating a certified EV charger installer, offering an initial free quote and additional services to support them all the way through to installation completion.

ChargePoint also offers an extensive public network of Level 2 and Level 3 (DC fast) chargers, including roaming partner stations, across North America. With a vast network of charging stations to choose from, bZ4X drivers can access more than 80% of charging spots in North America, providing them the opportunity to charge when, where and how they want. In utilizing ChargePoint public charging APIs, Toyota offers seamless access to bZ4X drivers with the convenience of being able to find, use and pay for vehicle charging via the Toyota App.

The bZ4X is the first of a global series of battery-electric vehicles to be introduced under the global “Toyota bZ” brand umbrella. bZ4X will have a manufacturer-estimated range of up to 250 miles for XLE front-wheel drive models.