Volvo Trucks receives order of 50 Volvo VNR Electric Trucks for WattEV’s Truck-as-a-Service start-up

Volvo Trucks North America’s customer WattEV has ordered 50 Class 8 Volvo VNR Electric trucks to launch its Truck-as-a-Service (TaaS) model in California. WattEV’s TaaS model provides shippers and carriers access to battery-electric trucks at a per-mile rate, including charging, that is on par with the total cost of operating diesel trucks.





Over the next several months, the Volvo VNR Electric trucks will begin operating on routes between California’s San Joaquin Valley, Inland Empire, and the Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles.

To support its TaaS model, WattEV is building a public network of heavy-duty battery-electric truck charging depots to service major transportation corridors, connecting shipping ports with freight distribution centers and warehouse locations.





WattEV’s first public truck charging depots will be in Bakersfield, San Bernardino, and near the Port of Long Beach, and will feature 250 kW CCS chargers that will provide the Volvo VNR Electric trucks an 80% charge in 90 minutes for the six-battery packs. As WattEV’s public charging network expands nationwide, the company plans to scale its depots to provide 1.2 MW charging capability for ultra-fast charging.

Volvo Trucks is expanding its network of Volvo Trucks Certified Electric Vehicle (EV) Dealerships, where service teams are trained and equipped to safely perform battery-electric truck maintenance and repairs, and key VNR Electric parts are stocked to minimize downtime.

Volvo Trucks currently has certified dealers in the US in California, New York, and Virginia, as well as in Québec, Canada, with dealerships in several additional states finalizing their Québec throughout 2022. WattEV’s Volvo VNR Electric order was facilitated by TEC Equipment Fontana, which was the first Volvo Certified EV Dealer in the nation and offers onsite charging for its customers.

The Volvo VNR Electric model is designed as a sustainable transportation solution for local and regional distribution, pickup and delivery, and food and beverage distribution. The models ordered by WattEV are based on its six-battery package option featuring increased energy storage of 565 kWh and an operational range of up to 275 miles. To learn more about the Volvo VNR Electric, visit the company website.