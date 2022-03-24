Antelope Valley Transit Authority first all-electric transit agency in North America

On 16 March 2022, the Antelope Valley Transit Authority Board of Directors, along with the California Air Resources Board (CARB), hosted a celebration recognizing AVTA becoming the first all-electric transit agency in North America.

The 87-vehicle fleet consists of BYD electric buses, New Flyer’s Motor Coach Industries (MCI) coaches, and GreenPower microtransit vans, with chargers from Heliox, ABB, WAVE, and BYD. AVTA also uses The Mobility House’s smart charging and energy management system, ChargePilot, to optimize charging and secure the lowest cost of electricity.





AVTA bus and Heliox charger

With ChargePilot, AVTA is estimated to save approximately $532,000 per year versus unmanaged charging, representing a 67% savings in annual electricity costs.

Antelope Valley Transit Authority is the transit agency serving the cities of Palmdale, Lancaster and Northern Los Angeles County. Antelope Valley Transit Authority is operated under contract by Transdev, and is affiliated with and offers connecting services with Metro and Metrolink.