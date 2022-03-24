Cadillac begins retail production of LYRIQ EV

General Motors has begun retail production of the 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ (earlier post) at GM’s Spring Hill, Tennessee, assembly plant. GM announced a commitment to invest $2 billion in Spring Hill Assembly in October 2020. An additional $2.3 billion is being invested in an all-new battery cell manufacturing plant at Spring Hill, by Ultium Cells LLC, the joint venture between GM and LG Energy Solution.





The launch accelerated ahead of schedule, while the team continued to assemble the Cadillac XT5, Cadillac XT6 and GMC Acadia.

Reservations for the 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ Debut Edition sold out in just over 10 minutes late last summer, and demand continues to grow. Cadillac will begin taking additional orders for the 2023 LYRIQ on 19 May.

The Cadillac LYRIQ, the brand’s first all-electric vehicle, is built on GM’s Ultium Platform, the core of the company’s EV strategy. The Ultium Platform encompasses a common electric vehicle architecture and propulsion components like battery cells, modules, packs, Ultium Drive units, EV motors and integrated power electronics.

At launch, LYRIQ’s 12-module, 100 kWh battery pack (NCMA cathode, blended graphite anode) and a rear-wheel-drive Ultium Platform deliver a Cadillac-estimated 340 horsepower and 440 N·m of torque—and a Cadillac-estimated more than 300 miles of range with a full charge.

LYRIQ also offers high-speed DC fast charging for public stations at 190 kW, enabling customers to add an estimated 76 miles of range in about 10 minutes of charging time. For home charging, LYRIQ offers a segment-leading 19.2 kW charging module, which can add up to 52 miles of range per hour of charge.

Through the Ultium Platform, GM will realize a strategic value chain shift across its network of vehicle assembly plants as the company commonizes and streamlines machinery, tooling and assembly processes. This flexibility enables lower capital investments and greater efficiencies as additional assembly plant transformations occur.





GM’s Spring Hill manufacturing complex, which consists of a vehicle assembly plant, metal stamping plant and an engine plant, is the largest GM facility in North America. The complex opened in 1990 and has built more than 4.5 million vehicles. The vehicle assembly plant and engine plant sit on 2,100 acres with 700 of those acres dedicated to farming. An additional 100 acres are dedicated to a wildlife habitat, wetlands and native grasses. Spring Hill’s wildlife area has received Gold recognition and certification from the Wildlife Habitat Council.