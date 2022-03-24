Stellantis and LG Energy Solution to invest > $5B CAD in JV for 45 GWh gigafactory in Canada

Stellantis N.V. and LG Energy Solution (LGES) have executed binding, definitive agreements to establish the first large-scale, domestic, electric-vehicle battery manufacturing facility in Canada. The resulting joint venture company will produce lithium-ion battery cells and modules to meet a significant portion of Stellantis’ vehicle production requirements in North America.

The joint venture company will invest more than $5 billion CAD ($4.0 billion USD) to establish operations, which will include an all-new battery manufacturing plant located in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. Plant construction activities are scheduled to begin later this year, with production operations planned to launch in the first quarter of 2024.

The plant aims to have an annual production capacity in excess of 45 gigawatt hours (GWh) and will create an estimated 2,500 new jobs in Windsor and the surrounding areas. Each of the municipal, provincial and federal levels of the Canadian government have agreed to support fully the successful operation of the joint venture company.

With the battery manufacturing plant located in Windsor, Ontario, home to Canada’s largest automotive cluster, Stellantis and LGES expect the plant to serve as a catalyst for the establishment of a strong battery supply chain in the region. Canada is committed to establishing a broad, local battery ecosystem by leveraging, among other things, its leadership in the generation of electricity from renewable sources.

As part of its Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, Stellantis announced plans to have global annual battery-electric vehicle sales of 5 million vehicles by 2030, reaching 100% of passenger car BEV sales mix in Europe and 50% passenger car and light-duty truck BEV sales mix in North America. Stellantis also increased planned battery capacity by 140 GWh to approximately 400 GWh, to be supported by five battery manufacturing plants together with additional supply contracts.

LG Energy Solution, with this latest announcement, has now solidly secured production capacity of more than 200 GWh in North America annually, translating into production of 2.5 million high-performance electric vehicles. The battery manufacturer has previously announced plans to invest approximately $4.6 billion (USD) into battery facilities in North America. Globally, LGES is on course to expand its international production network in multiple continents, including countries such as Canada, US, Poland, Indonesia, China and South Korea.

The closing is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.