Maersk to deploy 300 electric trucks in N. America in partnership with Einride; first batch BYD 8TT Gen 3

25 March 2022

A.P. Moller - Maersk (Maersk) will add 300 electric trucks to its North American network, making it the largest heavy-duty electric truck deployment to date. The trucks will be delivered between 2023 - 2025 for use by Maersk’s North American warehousing, distribution and transportation business called Performance Team – A Maersk Company.

The trucks will be operated using Einride’s digital road freight operating system and charging solutions. They will operate as part of Performance Team’s road freight network.

Our customers are looking for tangible actions on sustainable supply chains—not just conceptual. Today’s order is an important step in building our end-to-end, landside decarbonization foundation while also addressing customers’ inland transportation pain points. Maersk has a comprehensive decarbonization plan in motion for our Ocean activities which represent 93% of all company-related emissions. This order marks the expansion of our ambitions to cover all services across transport modes.

—Vincent Clerc, CEO of Ocean & Logistics, A.P. Moller - Maersk

Einride’s e-trucks are assembled to set specifications throughout the US. The initial batch of trucks will be BYD Class 8 8TT Gen 3 units. The partnership will initiate the first large-scale use of Einride’s digital road freight operating system. This technology centralizes decision-making by providing data integration with full transparency across the electromobility spectrum.

Maersk Growth—the venture arm of A.P. Moller - Maersk—invested in Einride in 2021 with an intention to be part of their journey, working closely with an electric and technology-focused player to accelerate the decarbonization of trucking activities. The partnership is part of a global framework enabling collaboration in locations also outside the US in the future and Maersk is now accelerating these efforts with the North America order.

Maersk’s long-term goal in North America is to move toward a fully electric trucking fleet to offer customers an environmentally-friendly alternative for short-haul trucking.

Posted on 25 March 2022 in Electric (Battery), Fleets, Heavy-duty

