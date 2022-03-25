SoCal Edison offering EV grant writing assistance to medium- and heavy-duty fleet owners

The cost of electrifying commercial fleets can be a significant barrier. Although many millions of dollars in electric vehicle grants are available each year to help with the cost of going electric, the grant programs are often complex, and the application process is time-consuming and very competitive.

To help medium- and heavy-duty fleet owners through this, Southern California Edison (SCE) recently launched a Grant Assistance Program is free to commercial customers with EV fleets of 50 vehicles or fewer within SCE’s service territory.

Experts with the program help fleet owners identify the right funding opportunity for their fleet and prepare and submit competitive grant applications.

The new program, which is part of SCE’s Transportation Electrification Advisory Services, connects fleets with free grant funding that can significantly reduce EV purchase costs.

Commercial customers can also apply for SCE’s Charge Ready Transport program, which provides funding to support EV charging for at least 8,490 medium- and heavy-duty EVs over the next few years.

SCE also offers Charge Ready, which will assist with the cost of installing about 38,000 chargers for passenger EVs during the same period.

SCE’s Charge Ready Transport program provides funding to support charging for at least 8,490 medium- and heavy-duty EVs. SCE’s Charge Ready Transport program provides funding to support charging for at least 8,490 medium- and heavy-duty EVs.

A webinar to explain the details of the Grant Assistance Program is on Tuesday, 5 April 11 am.