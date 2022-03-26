bp to invest £1B in EV charging in the UK over next 10 years

bp plans to invest £1 billion (US$1.3 billion) in electric vehicle charging in the UK, supercharging the roll-out of fast, convenient charging across the country. bp pulse, bp’s EV charging business, intends to make the investment over the next 10 years helping to meet the UK’s fast-growing demand for EV charging and support the country’s transition to low carbon transportation for both consumers and fleet vehicles. The company also expects this to support hundreds of new jobs in the UK.

The investment will allow bp pulse to deliver more rapid and ultra-fast chargers in key locations, expand fleet products and services, and launch new home charge digital products and services to enhance the customer experience.

The investment will see bp pulse:

Approximately triple the number of public charging points in its UK network.

Accelerate the roll out of state-of-the-art 300kW and 150kW ultra-fast charging points that are able to provide EV drivers up to 100 miles of range in around 10 minutes of charging, depending on the model of electric vehicle.

Upgrade its current EV charging technology across its public charging network to improve reliabilitySupport hundreds of new jobs in the UK.

This £1-billion investment is vital to provide the charging infrastructure the UK needs. We’re investing to build a world-class network. This investment allows us to deliver more. More high-speed charging in dedicated hubs and on existing fuel and convenience sites. More home charging services. And crucial enhancements to our digital technology that will make charging fast, easy and reliable. —Richard Bartlett, senior vice president, bp pulse

bp plans that for every £1 it makes in the UK this decade it will spend £2—including investments to help the UK towards net zero. bp pulse is part of bp’s integrated UK business portfolio, which includes plans to develop up to 5.9GW gross of offshore wind capacity across the Irish Sea and North Sea and plans to produce 1.5GW of low carbon hydrogen in Teesside, 30% of the UK’s 2030 target, from its H2Teesside and HyGreen Teesside projects.

Already the most used public charging network in the UK, bp pulse’s investment will help serve the record number of new EV’s joining UK roads with innovative, reliable and high-speed charging options.

bp pulse also aims to play a significant role in helping to electrify the UK’s fleet vehicles and intends to help accelerate the roll-out of EV charging solutions to the UK’s businesses. It is already working with the UK’s largest fleet Royal Mail, Uber and emergency services in both London and Scotland.

50% of bp pulse’s network worldwide and 30% of its UK network is now made up of rapid or ultra-fast charging. The amount of energy bp pulse sold globally through EV charging has increased 10 times since 2019.