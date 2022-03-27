BYD and Shell partner on EV charging across China and Europe; R&D on battery performance and advanced charging

BYD and Shell signed a strategic cooperation agreement to help accelerate the energy transition and improve charging experience for BYD’s battery electric vehicle (BEV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) customers. The partnership will start in China and Europe and will extend to other regions across the globe.





A BYD Han EV at Shell Recharge site

Based on the agreement, BYD and Shell will collaborate in the following areas:

For private and commercial customers of BYD’s BEVs and PHEVs, BYD and Shell will form a pan-European Mobility Service Provider (MSP) partnership, offering them membership access to 275,000 charging points through Shell roaming network. Both BYD and Shell will also jointly develop Fleet Solutions and Depot Charging services for BYD customers in Europe.

Both companies will seek to provide integrated home energy solutions such as dynamic tariff scheduling, solar integration, home batteries, Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) charging in different regions across the world.

Both parties will explore opportunities to build BYD-Shell EV hubs in key European markets, providing customers with the experience of BYD premium designs and advanced new energy vehicle technologies, as well as seamless charging and digital services jointly developed by both parties for greater user experience.

Both BYD and Shell will refer customers to participate in the Accelerate to Zero (A2Z) decarbonisation programme, which enables corporate fleets to reduce emissions to zero and net-zero across various markets in Europe.

Both BYD and Shell intend to collaborate on global research and development in the areas of battery performance and advanced charging.

Globally, Shell will seek to help BYD generate cost-saving and better hardware performance with Shell E-Fluids and coolants.

Both parties also intend to form a joint venture to develop EV charging networks across China. The joint venture is expected to operate a network of more than 10,000 charging points in Shenzhen, China, with a plan to expand to more locations in China.