ATI FlyZero project finds green liquid hydrogen most viable zero-carbon emission fuel for aircraft

FlyZero is the UK’s Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI) project aiming to realize zero-carbon emission commercial aviation by 2030. Funded by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, the project FlyZero began in early 2021 as an intensive research project investigating zero-carbon emission commercial flight.

The independent study brought together experts from across the UK to assess the design challenges, manufacturing demands, operational requirements and market opportunity of potential zero-carbon emission aircraft concepts.

FlyZero compared zero-carbon emission energy sources such as batteries, hydrogen and ammonia; the team concluded that green liquid hydrogen is the most viable, able to power large aircraft utilizing fuel cell, gas turbine and hybrid systems. For aviation to achieve net zero 2050 FlyZero determined that there must be investment now in both the development of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and green liquid hydrogen technologies.

Other major conclusions are: