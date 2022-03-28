SHV Energy and LanzaTech partner to develop renewable propane solutions

SHV Energy and LanzaTech are partnering to employ LanzaTech’s Carbon Capture and Transformation (CCT) technology to bring renewable propane and other sustainable fuels to the market via existing and novel pathways. The collaboration will further expand LanzaTech’s existing CCT technology and synthetic biology platform, which transforms waste carbon into sustainable fuels and other materials such as fabrics, packaging, and other products.





LanzaTech’s first two commercial-scale gas fermentation plants have produced more than 30 million gallons of ethanol—the equivalent of offsetting the release of 150,000 metric tons of CO 2 into the atmosphere. Additional plants are under construction globally.

SHV Energy is committed to pioneering new solutions to offer customers an immediate, viable, and cost-effective solution to de-fossilize their off-grid energy needs. Renewable propane (also known as bioLPG) is already available and is enabling many customers around the world, who are currently unable to access the grid, an opportunity to achieve deep de-fossilization goals as they significantly reduce their reliance upon carbon intensive fossil fuels, while offering a unique pathway to affordable zero-emissions transportation.

SHV Energy has a strong portfolio of R&D collaborations focused on the development and expansion of novel routes to propane and other sustainable fuels.





This strategic collaboration is an important addition to our portfolio of activities to explore, develop and champion renewable propane and other sustainable liquid gas solutions for millions of customers around the world. We know LanzaTech to be an entrepreneurial, result-oriented, and above all, successful company of innovators, and are excited to pool resources with their team to find solutions for both current and future LPG customers. —Bram Gräber, SHV Energy CEO

This announcement builds on a shared vision between both companies, including both being founding members of the Renewable Carbon Initiative. Reinforcing that shared vision, SHV Energy became an investor in the common equity PIPE (Private Investment in Public Equity) that LanzaTech announced on 8 March 2022, in conjunction with its intention to go public through a business combination transaction with AMCI Acquisition Corp. II.

SHV Energy is a leading global distributor of off-grid energy such as LPG and LNG and is active in the area of sustainable fuels and renewable energy solutions.