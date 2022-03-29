Amprius using Silatronix OS3 electrolyte in high-energy-density silicon-anode batteries

Amprius Technologies, a provider of silicon anode Li-ion battery cells with the Si-Nanowire platform (earlier post) is using Orbia’s Fluorinated Solutions brand Koura’s Silatronix OS3 electrolyte material in commercial lithium-ion batteries. OS3 is the latest generation in performance enhancing organosilicon electrolyte materials available from Silatronix.

The introduction of Silatronix OS3 has seen the battery cells achieve an industry leading energy density of 450-Wh/Kg and 1150-Wh/L (earlier post)—among the highest of any commercial lithium-ion cell in the world. Amprius battery cells achieves this level of energy density by applying its proprietary Si-Nanowire platform, which utilizes 100% silicon in the anode.

The collaboration between Amprius and Koura on this project has been a partnership which has resulted in outstanding performance of our battery cells, even in challenging environments. Using Silatronix OS3 has helped Amprius achieve the highest energy density of any commercial lithium-ion battery cell in the world. —Ronnie Tao, Vice President of Business Development for Amprius

Additionally, engineers at Amprius collaborated with Orbia Fluorinated Solutions to optimize high-performance electrolyte containing OS3, enabling the cells to operate with long cycle life in challenging environmental conditions.

Advanced electrolyte materials such as OS3 are a critical component of increasing energy density in lithium-ion batteries, working together with advanced electrode technologies such as Amprius Si-Nanowire.

Koura is a fully integrated fluorine technology company currently executing on a strategy to accelerate technology development in the rapidly expanding lithium-ion battery industry.

Koura notes that OS3 has been proven to deliver strong performance improvements in a wide range of Si-anode based systems including less gas generation; reduced impedance; longer cycle life; and improved high-temperature stability.

OS3 has a strong compatibility with fluoroethylene carbonate (FEC), which is commonly used to provide stability in Si-anode systems. FEC comes with a downside of creating significant gas generation. Silatronix has demonstrated that when OS3 and FEC are combined in a system, OS3 specifically removes gas components associated with FEC, providing an enablement of the electrolyte solution.