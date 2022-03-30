Lotus unveils Eletre electric “Hyper-SUV”

Lotus has unveiled the electric Lotus Eletre (formerly codenamed Type 132), the first of a new breed of pure electric SUVs. The Eletre delivers a significant number of firsts for Lotus: the first five-door production car, the first model outside sports car segments, the first lifestyle EV, the most ‘connected’ Lotus ever.





The Eletre is 4WD, has a battery capacity that’s more than 100 kWh and with power from 600hp. A 350kW charger will deliver a 400km (248-mile) range in just 20 minutes. The car’s target maximum WLTP driving range is around 600km (around 373 miles). It also comes with the ability as standard to accept 22kW AC charging which, where available, reduces the time plugged in.





The Eletre is built on Lotus’ all-new and versatile Electric Premium Architecture (EPA). The low-to-the-ground design means outstanding handling, and the EPA can adapt to accommodate C+ to E+ vehicle class battery sizes, motors, component layouts and intelligent driving technologies. The platform will be the basis for an all-new range of premium lifestyle performance electric vehicles from Lotus.

The Eletre is built on the all-new 800v dedicated electric vehicle architecture with integrated, high-voltage power distribution system. This architecture uses aluminum and high tensile steel for optimum structural rigidity.

The flat skateboard-style battery pack and electric motors are close to the ground to create a low center of gravity and deliver on the core Lotus commitment of outstanding dynamic performance. There are two electric motors, one driving the front wheels and another driving the rear wheels. A three-in-one electric drive system integrates each motor with a controller and reducer, an efficient design which makes the unit smaller and lighter.

he car has five-link suspension at the rear for optimized ride and handling, while standard equipment includes air suspension and Continuous Damping Control (CDC). Active ride height, active rear axle steering, an active anti-roll bar and torque vectoring via braking are all available.

The car comes with four drive modes, which adjust the steering, damper settings, powertrain and accelerator pedal response. The modes are Range, Tour, Sport, Off-Road and Individual, and are standard on all versions of the car.

The car’s comprehensive suite of intelligent Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) is designed to be futureproof so new features can be enabled via Over The Air (OTA) updates. Several utilize the LIDAR system; its deployable sensors are hidden when not required, ensuring the car’s striking design shines through and only emerging from the top of the windshield, the top of the rear glass, and from the front wheel arches as required.

The LIDAR system means the Eletre supports end-to-end autonomous driving technology and is future-proofed for further development, achievable because of the hardware that’s already integrated. Further capability can be added via OTA software updates, as and when it is allowed by local market regulation.

The Eletre is available with Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC); Collision Mitigation Support Front (CMSF); Traffic Sign Information (TSI); Door Open Warning (DOW); Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA); Front Cross Traffic Alert (FCTA); Lane Change Assist (LCA); Children Presence Detection (CPD); Lane Keep Aid with Lane Departure Warning / Prevention (LKA+); Parking Emergency Brake (PEB); Collision Mitigation Support Rear (CMSR); and Emergency Rescue Call (E-Call). There are i-Size child seat anchor points on the outboard rear seats.

The latest connectivity technology, including 5G compatibility, is part of the Eletre package. This enables continuous connection to the car via smartphone app, OTA software updates and the ability for customers to purchase new features enabled via software as they become available. A smartphone app for Eletre owners will include access to driving logs, vehicle and charge status, remote features, location services and a host of other functionality.

The Lotus Eletre is on sale now across global markets, with first customer deliveries in 2023 starting in China, the UK and Europe.