US-based Raven SR to build waste-to-hydrogen project in Spain

Raven SR, a US-based renewable fuels company (earlier post), plans to build a waste-to-hydrogen production facility in Aragón, Spain, following the opening of its subsidiary Raven SR Iberia in Zaragoza, announced earlier this month. The Raven SR project in Aragón will produce 1,600 metric tons per year of renewable hydrogen from approximately 75 tons of organic solid waste per day. Raven SR plans to bring the modular project online in 2023.

Raven SR’s patented, non-combustion Steam/CO 2 Reformation technology removes oxygen from the process so there is zero combustion inside the rotary reformer. For this reason, the California EPA has determined that the Raven SR method is a non-combustion process.

Raven supplies all the needed endothermic heat from sources outside of the reformer by recycling waste heat and/or electrical heat up to 1,200 °F (649 ˚C). Raven can also control the temperature gradient along the axis of the rotary reformer from 300 °F (149 ˚C) at the front up to 1,200°F at the exit end.

This permits the control of the rotary reformer when there is water content or chemical makeup variation in the feedstock, such as in MSW. Careful temperature control prevents glass and metals from melting and becoming slag, and produces a biocarbon which is a salable product. As a non-combustion process, there is no ash, no slag, build up, or hotspots in the equipment.

Raven’s technology can convert any carbonaceous feedstock into a synthetic gas that is 55-65% hydrogen—higher than most processes, including plasma arc gasification. This hydrogen-rich syngas produces higher quantities of fuels with fewer emissions than any competing technology.

Raven can also add small amounts of CO 2 to adjust the H 2 /CO ratio in the process that is needed for FT fuel production. About 15% of feedstock is converted into a solid bio-carbon which can potentially be sold.

Raven SR is part of the Pilot Action Hy2Market and European Consortium related to the Interregional Innovation Investment Funding Instrument I3, which aims to support the commercialization and scaling up of interregional European innovation projects and investments through the development of European hydrogen value chains.

Raven SR's project was chosen last December by the S3 European Hydrogen Valleys Partnership as the best industrial initiative linked to hydrogen due to its advanced technological development stage and the possibilities of implementation in the European Union.