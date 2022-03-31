Renewable Energy Group launches branded bio-based diesel product line: EnDura Fuels

Renewable Energy Group has introduced a line of branded fuel solutions, EnDura Fuels. This branded product launch supports Renewable Energy Group’s ongoing efforts to help the transport industry meet its sustainability and business growth objectives, while strengthening the company’s position in the marketplace.

The EnDura Fuels line consists of five bio-based diesel fuels including Renewable Energy Group’s newest product, PuriD, a next-generation biodiesel. PuriD exceeds industry quality standards and enables customers to blend PuriD into renewable diesel at virtually any level and utilize higher biodiesel blends with petroleum diesel year-round.

With advances in policy and increasing consumer awareness and demand for carbon reduction, fuels such as biodiesel, renewable diesel and other renewable fuels are an important element of business strategy for every fuel-dependent entity. A recent study revealed that 91% of fleet leaders feel significant pressure to set and meet aggressive sustainability goals.

REG introduced the following high quality, cleaner fuel brands to the market: