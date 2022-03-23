International Lithium Association (ILiA) commissions TDi Sustainability to examine ESG and standards in the lithium industry

The International Lithium Association (ILiA), the not-for-profit industry association representing the global lithium value chain, announced a wide-ranging agreement with TDi Sustainability to explore standards and environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues in the lithium industry.

The transition to lower-carbon transport and power will require a vast quantity of lithium and other materials to make the batteries of electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The global demand for lithium could increase by six times between 2022 and 2040, according to leading natural resources analyst Wood Mackenzie.

ILiA’s core members account for approximately 75% of current global lithium production and are among the global leaders in transparent and responsible mineral production.

The project stems from ILiA’s vision to support the industry’s efforts to supply high-quality lithium sustainably and responsibly, an effort which includes developing and sharing a clear understanding of the key issues in the lithium landscape so they can be addressed on a global level.

As we move into the ‘lithium century’ it is critical that the essential raw materials are extracted from the Earth with minimal impact. TDi Sustainability will map the ESG issues in the lithium value chain and start the conversation with our members on best practice going forward. —ILiA Founding Chairman Anand Sheth

TDi Sustainability is a purpose-driven sustainability consulting firm based in the UK that provides advisory services, including on social, human rights, occupational health and safety and environmental standards development. TDi Sustainability was established to support businesses active in the natural resources and energy value chains with the belief that businesses can create long-term value through sustained good environmental and social performance. It has worked with many leading international organizations, mineral producers and civil society since it was established in 2012.