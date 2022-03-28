ecovolta electrifies a Traxter for the Swiss Alps

The Swiss technology company ecovolta, a division of ecocoach AG, together with the vehicle and boat specialists of Friedli Fahrzeuge AG, has electrified the well-known Can-Am Traxter for the first time. The vehicle is used in the mountain village of Stoos, which is located in the Swiss canton of Schwyz at an altitude of more than 1,900 meters (6,234 feet).

The retrofitted, electrified Traxter enables emission-free transport there even in rough terrain. ecovolta has equipped the utility terrain vehicle (UTV) with an electric powertrain and a 30 kWh lithium-ion traction battery.





A central factor in the development of the electric transport vehicle was the usability in all seasons. The new E-Traxter offers sufficient torque for crawler operation on snow-covered roads and in rough terrain. The electric version only resembles its predecessor with internal combustion engine externally.

The new electric motor delivers 150 N·m of torque and peak power of 38 kW. Equipped with wheels, the E-Traxter can achieve 60 km/h off-road; with caterpillars the speed is halved. With a charging time of six hours, the lithium-ion battery from ecovolta offers a range of up to 120 kilometers.

The background for the development of the electric vehicle was a request from Stoos Bahnen AG to the local sales partner and Can-Am dealer. The cable car company was looking for an electric all-purpose vehicle for emission-free material and passenger transport. Since there was no suitable offer at the Canadian Traxter manufacturer Bombardier Recreational Products or in its own market area, the idea for retrofitting the Traxter to electric operation arose.

ecovolta has already electrified numerous other vehicle types with the drive kit used for the Traxter. The kit enables a short time-to-market and thus accelerates the development and production of small series for OEMs, fleet operators, general importers and other vehicle suppliers.

ecovolta is a Swiss manufacturer of high-performance battery systems for electric vehicles and machines. Battery and drive solutions are developed and tested in our own research and development area. The range of services also includes contract development, system integration and maintenance of battery systems. ecovolta is a division of the technology company ecocoach AG and is headquartered in Brunnen, where the ecovolta Swissfactory plant is also located.