Manufacturers confirmed for the start of Gen3 era of ABB FIA Formula E world championship

Seven of the world’s leading automotive manufacturers have registered with the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) to race the new Gen3 car which debuts in next season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

The Gen3 race car will be officially unveiled to the public at the Yacht Club de Monaco on 28 April ahead of the Monaco E-Prix on 30 April.

The manufacturers currently confirmed for the Gen3 era of Formula E are:

DS Automobiles, France

Jaguar, United Kingdom

Mahindra Racing, India

Maserati, Italy

NIO 333, United Kingdom and China

Nissan, Japan

Porsche, Germany

The full list of teams will be released later in 2022.

The Gen3 race car will be the world’s most efficient racing car; at least 40% of the energy used within a race will be produced by regenerative braking during the race.

The car is the first formula car with both front and rear powertrains: a new front powertrain adds 250kW to the 350kW at the rear, more than doubling the regenerative capability of the current Gen2 to a total of 600kW.

This will also be the first formula car that will not feature rear hydraulic brakes due to the addition of the front powertrain and its regenerative capability.

The 350 kW electric motor is capable of a top speed of 200 mph (320 km/h), with a power-to-weight ratio that is twice as efficient as an equivalent 470BHP internal combustion engine (ICE).