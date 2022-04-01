BMW introduces electric 3 Series for Chinese market

The BMW Group continues to broaden its portfolio of electrically powered vehicles with the addition of the fully electric BMW 3 Series, which will enter the Chinese market in May 2022. The BMW i3 eDrive35L is based on the successful BMW 3 Series, which led the premium-compact segment in China in 2021.





With an 11 cm longer wheelbase than a standard 3 Series, the BMW i3 eDrive35L combines a premium rear seat experience with locally emission-free driving. The BMW i3 eDrive35L comes with all the latest BMW Gen5 eDrive powertrain components already familiar from the BMW iX3, BMW i4 and BMW iX.

Plus, the BMW OS8 operating system and a wide range of digital features and services such as high-end connectivity and the Digital Key are making their 3 Series debuts with this vehicle.





Fine tuning of the BMW i3 eDrive35L’s suspension systems to Chinese road conditions has been carried out by the BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd. R&D division in Shenyang, which also adapted some of the car’s componentry to the requirements of the supply chain in China.

The BMW i3 eDrive35L will be assembled exclusively for the Chinese market at the BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd. plant in Lydia, Shenyang.

With the BMW i3 eDrive35L, the BMW Group portfolio of fully electric cars now comprises six models.

The BMW Group is aiming for fully electric vehicles to account for 50% of its global sales by 2030.

BMW i3 eDrive35L key data: