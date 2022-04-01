BMW introduces electric 3 Series for Chinese market
The BMW Group continues to broaden its portfolio of electrically powered vehicles with the addition of the fully electric BMW 3 Series, which will enter the Chinese market in May 2022. The BMW i3 eDrive35L is based on the successful BMW 3 Series, which led the premium-compact segment in China in 2021.
With an 11 cm longer wheelbase than a standard 3 Series, the BMW i3 eDrive35L combines a premium rear seat experience with locally emission-free driving. The BMW i3 eDrive35L comes with all the latest BMW Gen5 eDrive powertrain components already familiar from the BMW iX3, BMW i4 and BMW iX.
Plus, the BMW OS8 operating system and a wide range of digital features and services such as high-end connectivity and the Digital Key are making their 3 Series debuts with this vehicle.
Fine tuning of the BMW i3 eDrive35L’s suspension systems to Chinese road conditions has been carried out by the BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd. R&D division in Shenyang, which also adapted some of the car’s componentry to the requirements of the supply chain in China.
The BMW i3 eDrive35L will be assembled exclusively for the Chinese market at the BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd. plant in Lydia, Shenyang.
With the BMW i3 eDrive35L, the BMW Group portfolio of fully electric cars now comprises six models.
The BMW Group is aiming for fully electric vehicles to account for 50% of its global sales by 2030.
BMW i3 eDrive35L key data:
|Body concept
|Four-door sedan
|Length
|4,872 mm
|Wheelbase
|2,966 mm
|Max. power output
|210 kW
|Max. torque
|400 N·m
|0-100 km/h
|6.2 s
|Energy consumption (CLTC)
|14.3 kWh/100 km
|Range (CLTC)
|526 km
|Battery capacity (gross/net)
|70.3 kWh/66.1 kWh
|Charging power max.
|95 kW (DC), 11 kW (AC)
|Charging time 10-80% SOC with DC max.
|35 min.
|Range after 10 min. DC max. charging
|97 km
|Luggage compartment
|410 liters
If the net battery capacity is correct as stated, the implication would be 66.1 kWh divided by energy consumption 14.3 kWh/ 100km x 100 a range of ~ 462 km. The stated range of 526 km would differ from the calculated range of approx. 64 km attributed to recuperation?
Posted by: yoatmon | 01 April 2022 at 05:30 AM
@yoat - good observation.
I suppose the engineers wrote one bit and the marketing people wrote the other, or they used different metrics or driving speed / cycles.
14.3 kWh/100 km is incredibly good, better than the Tesla model 3 at 15 kWh/100 km, but the Tesla is measured by the EPA so we can believe that before the BMW number.
It will be interesting to see:
what the EPA number is
how much it will cost in the US and in Europe and
When we will be able to buy one.
Posted by: mahonj | 01 April 2022 at 07:43 AM