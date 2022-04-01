Biden authorizes Defense Production Act to spur mining for EV battery materials

President Biden signed a directive authorizing the Defense Production Act for usage for the critical materials that go into large-capacity batteries. The President took this action under Title 3 of the DPA which provides for prioritizing and subsidizing the production domestically of key inputs that are critical to the national defense.

A study by the Department of Defense concluded that large-capacity batteries—and the components that go into them, including lithium, nickel, cobalt, graphite, and manganese—are critical to the national defense .

By taking this action, the President is authorizing the government to use the DPA authorities to build domestic production capability in these key materials.

Specifically, the directive notes that: