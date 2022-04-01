Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
California HVIP reopens; $272M requested in first 24 hours

01 April 2022

California’s HVIP (Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project) re-opened to voucher requests at 10:00 a.m. Pacific 30 March 2022. (Earlier post.) In the first 24 hours, a cumulative total of $272 million was requested across standard HVIP funds and the set-asides for drayage trucks, transit, and school buses.

HVIP remains open for all voucher requests, including standard HVIP funds, and the set-asides for transit and school buses. While funds specifically set aside for drayage trucks have been fully subscribed, requests for drayage and all class 8 tractors will continue to be accepted and funded out of standard HVIP funds.

In total, nearly $430 million was made available. The 24-hour initial submission period has now passed, and all requests will be funded based on timestamp without the need for a randomization process. Subsequent requests are first-come, first-served except for the Public School Bus Set-Aside for Small and Medium Air Districts.

A preliminary review of all voucher requests is now under way. In the coming days, dealers and purchasers will be notified when funding has been set aside for their request.

The Public School Bus Set-Aside for Small and Medium Air Districts has a 90-day application window, the first day of which was 30 March, with specific prioritization criteria during that timeline for disadvantaged communities.

An additional set-aside, the Innovative Small E-Fleets project, will open later this year with differing rules and structure than all other HVIP funding categories.

Posted on 01 April 2022 in Emissions, Heavy-duty, Market Background

