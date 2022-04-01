Nevada Governor signs multi-state medium- and heavy-duty ZEV MOU to accelerate transportation electrification in state

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) committing Nevada to work collaboratively to advance and accelerate the market for electric medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, including large pickup trucks and vans, delivery trucks, box trucks, school and transit buses, and long-haul delivery trucks (big-rigs).

Nevada joins 16 other States, the District of Columbia and Québec in this effort—led by the Northeast States for Coordinated Air Use Management (NESCAUM)—to work toward a goal that 100% of all new medium- and heavy-duty vehicle sales be zero emission vehicles by 2050 with an interim target of 30% zero-emission vehicle sales by 2030.

After passenger cars and light-duty trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks and buses are the next largest source of transportation sector greenhouse gas emissions in the US.

Since 2018, the State has leveraged more than $16.5 million from the Volkswagen Settlement to help agencies replace diesel-powered vehicles and equipment—including freight trucks, delivery trucks, school buses, and transit buses—with low and zero-emission alternatives.

Signatories of the MOU represent 40% of the US population and 35% of registered medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. Other signatories to the memorandum of understanding include:

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Washington, DC

Hawaii

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

New Jersey New York

North Carolina

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Québec

Rhode Island

Vermont

Washington

Virginia

The signing follows Nevada’s adoption of clean car standards in 2021, which require automakers to supply an increasing amount of zero-emission passenger vehicles for sale in the state. It also builds on the work that NV Energy is doing to build electric vehicle charging infrastructure and help fleets electrify vehicles, as directed by Senate Bill 448.