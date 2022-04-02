Mercedes-Benz all-electric AMG EQS sedan starts at $147,500 in the US

The new Mercedes-AMG EQS is the first battery-electric AMG production model based on the Mercedes-EQ architecture. (Earlier post.) The performance sedan with an output of up to 649 hp and a boost function that provides up to 751 hp, was newly developed and refined in Affalterbach for all performance-related areas. Starting from $147,500, the 2022 Mercedes-AMG EQS Sedan will arrive in US dealerships in late spring of 2022.





The AMG EQS Sedan will be offered in two curated trims for the US market: Exclusive and Pinnacle. Both trim offerings build upon the generous standard equipment offered in the AMG EQS, providing a high-level of technology and EQ-specific features.

Standard equipment in the interior include the MBUX Hyperscreen with three displays merged seamlessly under a single 56-inch curved glass surface, paired with the latest generation of MBUX with adaptive software allowing the system to adapt completely to its user and offer personalized suggestions for a variety of infotainment, comfort and vehicle functions.

In addition to the technology inside the vehicle, the AMG EQS also benefits from the AMG Performance 4MATIC+ variable all-wheel drive system. Standard on all AMG EQS models, the system continuously distributes the drive torque between the front and rear axles, depending on the driving situation. Compared to a mechanical all-wheel drive system, the electro-specific system ensures a significantly faster response; the torque is checked 10,000 times per minute and adjusted if necessary.

The driving dynamics are further enhanced with the standard AMG RIDE CONTROL+ suspension with adaptive adjustable damping. Like the EQS from Mercedes-EQ, the suspension of the new Mercedes-AMG EQS features a four-link axle at the front and a multi-link axle at the rear. AMG engineers specifically improved the components and configured them to meet the special requirements of AMG customers.

The AMG RIDE CONTROL+ suspension is based on AIRMATIC air suspension combined with adaptive, electronically controlled adjustable damping together with rear-axle steering of up to 9-degrees as standard.

To help ensure safe driving on the road, the entire suite of enhanced active and passive Driver Assistance Systems are included for every AMG EQS. With this, the vehicle can automatically maintain its speed and preset distance to the traffic in front as well as stay in its lane on multi-lane roads, and reduce the vehicle speed according to the traffic situation.

Mercedes-Benz USA will offer AMG EQS customers complimentary 30-minute DC Fast charging with the Electrify America Network for 24-months from account activation, and two years of free maintenance.