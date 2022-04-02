Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
17 Solaris e-buses to join public transport fleet in Grudziądz, Poland; 25% of fleet electric
GlobalData: Global automakers earmark nearly US$600B for EVs over next decade

NHTSA finalizes CAFE standards for Model Year 2024-2026; fleet average of 49 mpg by 2026

02 April 2022

The US Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has finalized new Corporate Average Fuel Economy standards for MY 2024-2026. The new standards require an industry-wide fleet average of approximately 49 mpg for passenger cars and light trucks in model year 2026.

Estimated Average of CAFE Levels (mpg) Required Under Final Rule

Fleet 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029
Passenger Cars 49.2 53.4 59.4 59.4 59.3 59.3
Light Trucks 35.1 38.2 42.4 42.4 42.4 42.4
Overall Fleet 40.6 44.2 49.1 49.1 49.2 49.3

The new standards will increase fuel efficiency 8% annually for model years 2024-2025 and 10% annually for model year 2026. They will also increase the estimated fleetwide average by nearly 10 miles per gallon for model year 2026, relative to model year 2021.

NHTSA estimates that over the lives of vehicles produced prior to MY 2030, the final standards would save about 60 billion gallons of gasoline and increase electricity consumption (as the percentage of electric vehicles increases over time) by about 180 terawatts (TWh).

The final standards are defined by a mathematical equation that represents a constrained linear function relating vehicle footprint to fuel economy targets for both cars and trucks.

Posted on 02 April 2022 in Fuel Efficiency, Market Background, Regulations | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)