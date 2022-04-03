NTU Singapore to develop technologies to extract hydrogen from liquid organic hydrogen carriers

Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) is developing new technologies for the extraction of hydrogen from liquid organic hydrogen carriers, with the support of National University of Singapore (NUS) and industry collaborators in Singapore and Japan—including Chiyoda Corporation, PSA Corporation, Sembcorp Industries, City Energy, Jurong Port, Singapore LNG corporation and Mitsubishi Corporation—to power Singapore’s green energy future.

Liquid organic hydrogen carriers are flexible media for the storage and transportation of renewable energy. The research project thus has the potential to allow for more efficient and economical transport of hydrogen, which can in turn contribute to the expansion of global hydrogen supply chains.

Chiyoda Corporation, which is headquartered in Japan, will serve as NTU’s key partner in the project, and will offer technical contribution based on their proprietary dehydrogenation catalyst technology, SPERA Hydrogen (earlier post), to the University to be developed and implemented on a national scale.

We are delighted to join the team as a member of this program which will lead to long-term CO 2 emission reductions in Singapore and contribute to global decarbonization by applying our proprietary technology, SPERA Hydrogen, using Methylcyclohexane (MCH) as LOHCs. Chiyoda will further accelerate the expansion of its hydrogen value chain business towards a sustainable future environment by maximizing the advantages of our SPERA Hydrogen system, such as its stability under ambient temperature and pressure, its safe and easy-to-handle characteristics and its cost competitiveness, intensified by using existing petrochemical infrastructure, regulations and standards. —Masaji Santo, President & COO, Chiyoda Corporation

In addition, the Japanese government is supporting Singapore’s energy transition by leveraging on Japanese companies’ technologies such as Chiyoda’s SPERA Hydrogen under the Asia Energy Transition Initiative.

The project builds on previous work by the group of companies, along with researchers from NTU and the NUS. Together, the group of companies have been developing a more cost-effective way to implement and operate a hydrogen supply chain, following a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) among the consortium in March 2020.

Under the collaboration, the consortium of companies aims to accelerate the commercial usage of hydrogen in Singapore, with a goal of also semi-commercializing the technology by the year 2025, and full commercialization by 2030.

Liquid organic hydrogen carriers (LOHCs) technology is one of the promising solutions for safe transportation of hydrogen. NTU researchers will work closely with our partners to develop better catalysts, and more efficient reactors for extracting hydrogen. This collaboration comes at a timely moment, on the back of rising oil prices. As a nation with no natural resources, it is all the more important for Singapore to have an alternative source of energy that is reliable and economical. This will not only benefit its citizens, but also support the country’s vision of becoming a more sustainable nation. We are committed to supporting this goal, in line with the NTU 2025 strategic plan which prioritises the university’s commitment to environmental sustainability through R&D with real-life impact. —Professor Lam Khin Yong, Senior Vice President (Research) at NTU Singapore

The collaboration is made possible by a grant awarded under the Low-Carbon Energy Research Funding Initiative (LCER FI), which was started by the Singapore Government to support research, development, and demonstration projects on low-carbon energy technology solutions.

The Singapore Government’s investments in low-carbon energy solutions are part of the Singapore Energy Story and will support the country’s ambitions under the Long-Term Low-Emissions Development Strategy and the Singapore Green Plan.