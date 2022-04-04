IVECO signs MoU with Enel X to develop e-mobility for commercial vehicles in Europe

IVECO signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Enel X, the Enel Group company dedicated to developing and selling innovative energy services and solutions for the electrification of consumptions and mobility.

Under the terms of the non-binding MoU, IVECO and Enel X plan to explore a possible collaboration that will unlock the potential of e-mobility for commercial vehicles in Europe, with a focus on light commercial vehicles, heavy-duty vehicles and buses.

The two companies will assess how IVECO electric trucks can support the transition of Enel’s fleet to zero emission vehicles, while examining new joint opportunities in other transport segments.

The collaboration also aims to develop a joint offer addressing the e-mobility of commercial fleets, including but not limited to recharging infrastructure for light and heavy commercial vehicles.

IVECO and Enel X will leverage their R&D and technical expertise to evaluate the interoperability of the Enel X charging infrastructure with IVECO e-vehicles, and the potential joint development of advanced services (e.g., smart charging and V2G, Vehicle-to-Grid).