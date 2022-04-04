Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Surrey team developing direct-air-capture CO2 to methanol process

Zeem launches first commercial electric vehicle Transportation-As-A-Service depot

04 April 2022

Fleet electrification provider Zeem Solutions has opened its first commercial EV transportation-as-a-service depot in Inglewood, California, near Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). The depot, a hub for zero-emission vehicle services, is the largest commercial EV charging installation in the US that supports medium- and heavy-duty electric vehicle fleets.

The LA-area depot is the first in a series that Zeem plans to build across the United States to enable medium- and heavy-duty fleet owners to electrify. Zeem owns and maintains electric trucks, vans, shuttle buses and other vehicles that are leased to businesses that pay a monthly lease to use the vehicles.

Zeem works with local utilities and renewable energy providers to ensure vehicles are charged using clean, reliable and low-cost energy. Customers get access to the vehicles, plus daily charging and parking at conveniently located depots that Zeem builds and operates for a monthly lease that costs less than owning and operating a gasoline or diesel-fueled fleet.

Zeem’s LAX electric fleet depot has 77 fast charging ports, 53 Level 2 chargers, a comfortable lounge where drivers can rest and recharge in between routes, and the capacity to charge and store more than 200 medium- and heavy-duty vehicles on-site and support hundreds more for opportunity charging.

New_sky_site-1-980x662

Zeem’s Inglewood Depot

Fleets currently operating out of Zeem’s LAX depot include tour buses, airport shuttles, last-mile delivery vans and trucks, third-party logistics, mobility services, ridesharing and drayage operations.

In addition to services for monthly subscribers, Zeem offers opportunity charging for high-mileage fleets for last-mile delivery and rideshare services which need a place to charge their vehicles.

Posted on 04 April 2022 in Electric (Battery), Fleets, Heavy-duty, Infrastructure, Market Background | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)