Zeem launches first commercial electric vehicle Transportation-As-A-Service depot

Fleet electrification provider Zeem Solutions has opened its first commercial EV transportation-as-a-service depot in Inglewood, California, near Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). The depot, a hub for zero-emission vehicle services, is the largest commercial EV charging installation in the US that supports medium- and heavy-duty electric vehicle fleets.

The LA-area depot is the first in a series that Zeem plans to build across the United States to enable medium- and heavy-duty fleet owners to electrify. Zeem owns and maintains electric trucks, vans, shuttle buses and other vehicles that are leased to businesses that pay a monthly lease to use the vehicles.

Zeem works with local utilities and renewable energy providers to ensure vehicles are charged using clean, reliable and low-cost energy. Customers get access to the vehicles, plus daily charging and parking at conveniently located depots that Zeem builds and operates for a monthly lease that costs less than owning and operating a gasoline or diesel-fueled fleet.

Zeem’s LAX electric fleet depot has 77 fast charging ports, 53 Level 2 chargers, a comfortable lounge where drivers can rest and recharge in between routes, and the capacity to charge and store more than 200 medium- and heavy-duty vehicles on-site and support hundreds more for opportunity charging.





Zeem’s Inglewood Depot

Fleets currently operating out of Zeem’s LAX depot include tour buses, airport shuttles, last-mile delivery vans and trucks, third-party logistics, mobility services, ridesharing and drayage operations.

In addition to services for monthly subscribers, Zeem offers opportunity charging for high-mileage fleets for last-mile delivery and rideshare services which need a place to charge their vehicles.