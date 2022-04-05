Jeep ending sales of internal combustion engine only models in France

The Jeep is ending the sale in France of non-electrified internal combustion engines (ICE) on all the Renegade and Compass ranges; the Wrangler and the Grand Cherokee being already only available in 4xe plug-in hybrid versions. e-Hybrid versions of Renegade and Compass replace ICE engines, including diesel versions.





Customers can order a gasoline or diesel engine until 30 May.

Stellantis’, Dare Forward 2030 ong-term plan provides for the marketing of a 100% electric Jeep in each new product range from 2024; in 2027, the European range will be 100% electric.

France is the first European market to stop the sale of internal combustion engines only (ICE) in favor of 48V e-Hybrid (MHEV) and 4xe rechargeable hybrid engines.

From 1 June, the Jeep range in France will consist of the following:

Jeep Renegade and Jeep Compass e-Hybrid 1.5 l 130 hp in Longitude, Night Eagle, Limited, Upland and S versions

Jeep Renegade and Jeep Compass 4xe 1.3 l 190 hp in Limited and Upland versions

Jeep Renegade and Jeep Compass 4xe 1.3 l 240 hp in Upland, Trailhawk and S versions

Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 4xe in Sahara, Overland and Rubicon versions

The all-new Grand Cherokee 4xe in the Exclusive Launch Edition version will be added to this range.