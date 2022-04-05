Jeep ending sales of internal combustion engine only models in France

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
05 April 2022

The Jeep is ending the sale in France of non-electrified internal combustion engines (ICE) on all the Renegade and Compass ranges; the Wrangler and the Grand Cherokee being already only available in 4xe plug-in hybrid versions. e-Hybrid versions of Renegade and Compass replace ICE engines, including diesel versions.

Customers can order a gasoline or diesel engine until 30 May.

Stellantis’, Dare Forward 2030 ong-term plan provides for the marketing of a 100% electric Jeep in each new product range from 2024; in 2027, the European range will be 100% electric.

France is the first European market to stop the sale of internal combustion engines only (ICE) in favor of 48V e-Hybrid (MHEV) and 4xe rechargeable hybrid engines.

From 1 June, the Jeep range in France will consist of the following:

  • Jeep Renegade and Jeep Compass e-Hybrid 1.5 l 130 hp in Longitude, Night Eagle, Limited, Upland and S versions

  • Jeep Renegade and Jeep Compass 4xe 1.3 l 190 hp in Limited and Upland versions

  • Jeep Renegade and Jeep Compass 4xe 1.3 l 240 hp in Upland, Trailhawk and S versions

  • Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 4xe in Sahara, Overland and Rubicon versions

The all-new Grand Cherokee 4xe in the Exclusive Launch Edition version will be added to this range.

