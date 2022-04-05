Mercedes-Benz simplifies charging rates for Mercedes me Charge in Europe

From June 2022, there will be a new tariff system for the approximately 300,000 charging points in the Mercedes me Charge network in Europe. Mercedes me Charge will offer three new charging tariffs tailored to individual driving performance.

Mercedes me Charge offers customers access to more than 850 charging point operators in Europe. With the introduction of the new tariff system, customers will also have access to fixed prices that apply regardless of the operator. Mercedes-Benz is thus creating maximum cost transparency and ensuring that its customers do not experience cost surprises or uncertainty at public charging stations.

The new smart tariff system allows customers to adapt their tariff to their individual charging behavior and to optimize costs.





Mercedes me Charge S: for occasional chargers. All charging points of the Mercedes me Charge network can be used without a monthly basic fee. The costs for charging depend on the terms of the respective charging network operator. Tariff S is particularly interesting for customers who mainly charge at their own wallbox charger at home, or at their workplace, and who only occasionally want to benefit from the convenience of having access to one of the largest charging networks.

Mercedes me Charge M: for regular chargers. The M tariff, with a monthly basic fee of €4.90, appeals to city commuters, for example. Charging at all Mercedes me Charge charging points is possible with the M tariff at a fixed price for the kilowatt hour, regardless of what the respective charging network operator would otherwise charge per kilowatt hour. Tariff M is suitable for customers who charge more frequently on the road and who prefer fixed and predictable charging costs. For new car buyers of a Mercedes-Benz plug-in hybrid, the basic fee is waived for the first year.

Mercedes me Charge L: for frequent chargers. The L tariff is for customers driving long distances who charge more frequently on the road and prefer fixed and plannable costs. With a monthly basic fee of €17.90, this tariff allows for even cheaper charging at fixed prices within the Mercedes me Charge network. Superfast charging at up to 350 kW in the IONITY network is also available under the best terms with the L tariff.

Furthermore, there are no additional costs in Germany in the form of a so-called “blocking fee” when charging between 9 p.m. and 8 a.m. This means that owners of an electric vehicle without their own wallbox charger can charge overnight at public charging points at no additional cost.

For new car buyers of an all-electric Mercedes-EQ, the basic fee is waived for the first year and, for the EQS, charging costs at IONITY stations are included for one year from activation of the service.

Mercedes me Charge S Mercedes me Charge M Mercedes me Charge L Basic fee – €4.90 / month €17.90 / month AC charging operator-specific terms €0.39/kWh, plus €0.06 per minute from the 180th minute onwards €0.33/kWh, plus €0.06 per minute from the 180th minute onwards

9 p.m. - 8 a.m. €0.33/kWh DC charging: operator-specific terms €0.49/kWh, plus €0.20 per minute from the 60th minute onwards €0.39/kWh, plus €0.20 per minute from the 60th minute onwards IONITY fast charging points (up to 350 kW) €0.79/kWh €0.49/kWh €0.35/kWh

Mercedes me Charge allows its customers to charge with green electricity at any public charging station throughout Europe, the US and Canada. Green Charging works by subsequently balancing a charging process with energy from renewable resources. This ensures that equivalent quantities of green energy are fed into the electric grid after the charging process is complete. For this purpose, high-quality guarantees of origin are used, which verifiably certify the origin of the energy and serve as a kind of birth certificate for electricity coming from renewable energy sources.

Green electricity is defined and marked by the EKOenergy eco-label, which is given only by certified energy plants. In addition, incentives are created to invest in renewable energy plants.

Mercedes me Charge also includes more than 1,500 charging points that run exclusively on green electricity. These are part of the IONITY fast charging network, co-founded by Mercedes-Benz in 2017, located along Europe’s major roads and motorways.