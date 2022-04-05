Protean Electric enters new partnership with Dongfeng Motor to advance market adoption of in-wheel motor technology

Protean Electric, a leader of in-wheel motor (IWM) technology for passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and future transport solutions, announced a new partnership between Dongfeng Motor Corporation Technical Center and Protean’s joint venture in China, Wuxi Weifu Electric Drive Technology (WFDT). The DFM Technical Center and WFDT partnership that will combine DFM’s expertise in distributed drive technology and Weifu’s industrialized manufacturing capability to advance production applications of Dongfeng’s Any-Drive technology, powered by ProteanDrive.

ProteanDrive delivers torque and power directly to the wheels with no shafts or gears, and is both lighter and more efficient than conventional EV powertrains.





Protean has been working with Dongfeng Motor for many years and this partnership will accelerate the industrialisation of ProteanDrive into DFM vehicle programs. We will continue to focus on technological innovation and product research and development, which will support DFM in enhancing its own technology and broader market positioning with in-wheel motors. —Andrew Whitehead, CEO of Protean Electric





Protean and DFM started to collaborate in 2016; last year, ProteanDrive successfully powered DFM’s E70 4WD to complete winter testing. In 2018, Weifu Group led Protean’s Series E funding round to support the industrialization of ProteanDrive, which included the launch of the joint venture, WFDT, in China.

Protean Electric is the developer of in-wheel motors including ProteanDrive, a fully integrated in-wheel drive solution. Globally Protean Electric has more than 280 patents (and 80+ patents pending) across 75 patent families with operations in the United Kingdom, China and the US.

Protean Electric was acquired by BEDEO in November 2021 from National Electric Vehicle Sweden (NEVS), a subsidiary of Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group.