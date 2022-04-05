Volta Trucks reveals its first Truck-as-a-Service customer operations center

Volta Trucks revealed its first Volta Trucks Hub that will deliver its Truck-as-a-Service customer-focused operations as the first full-electric Volta Zeros start customer evaluation in mid-2022. This milestone confirms the first location where vehicles will be serviced and maintained in Paris, with confirmation of the London Hub location due shortly.

The Volta Trucks Hub, Paris will operate eight workshop bays for the routine servicing of vehicles, including the new and innovative equipment needed to keep full-electric commercial vehicles well maintained, to minimize down-time. The Hub will also host admin offices, a Volta Trucks Academy training center and Call Center that will provide the interface between customers and the company’s team of technical and commercial experts, 24/7/365.

The Volta Trucks Hub, Paris is in Bonneuil-sur-Marne, to the south-east of Paris, and will serve the important logistics centers of Rungis, Orly, Créteil and Bonneuil where the first Volta Trucks’ customers already have distribution warehouses.





Volta Trucks Hub - Paris

The facility has easy access to the A86 Périphérique and is also near the extension of the N406 road towards the Haropa port that provides river and train terminals for several potential customers. The facility offers 2,100 m2 on a 5,000 m2 plot and will serve more than 600 trucks per year.

The Volta Trucks Hub, Paris is part of a wider representation strategy that will see a vehicle service offering across all initial launch locations of Paris, London, Madrid, Milan, the Rhine-Ruhr region of Germany, and the Randstad region of the Netherlands.

The first Hub in Paris will cover the south of the city, with an additional Hub covering the main logistics and distribution centers in the north of Paris to be confirmed soon. The Volta Trucks site strategy covers large metropolitan areas next to logistics centers but is also designed to anticipate the imminent shift towards multi-modal transport including rivers and train, not just focused on the continental long distance transport network.

The network of Volta Trucks Hubs will be a critical enabler of the company’s Truck-as-a-Service offer. Truck-as-a-Service supports every step of the electrification migration by offering a single, affordable, monthly fee that funds the use of a full-electric Volta Zero vehicle, and all of its servicing, maintenance, insurance and training requirements. It will even provide a replacement Volta Zero when needed, maximizing the uptime and operational efficiency of the vehicle.