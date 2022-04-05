Volkswagen of America reports Q1 2022 sales; ID.4 accounted for 4.2%

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
05 April 2022

Volkswagen of America reported Q1 2022 sales of 64,993 units (down 28.5% from 2021). SUVs accounted for 76% of total sales in Q1; the battery-electric ID.4 sales totaled 2,755 units in Q1 (4.2%).

Tiguan, the top seller in Q1 2021 dropped 33% to 18,233 units in Q1 2022, while retaining its top selling position. The newcomer Taos racked up 13,674 units in Q1 2022 (21% of total sales.)

Volkswagen said it has recorded 17 consecutive quarters (data available through Q4 2021) of bringing more customers to the brand than lost to the competition. The conquest/defection ratio has been above 1.0 since 2017, the year the Atlas and new Tiguan were launched.

