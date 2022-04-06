Leclanché to provide 10 MWh battery system for Scandlines’ PR24 zero-emission freight ferry

The Scandlines zero-emission ferry project, announced in November 2021 and which will result in the world’s largest electric-powered hybrid ferry, will run on an advanced 10 MWh lithium-ion battery energy storage system (BESS) from Leclanché.

Leclanché will supply a state-of-the-art G\NMC battery system (65 Ah cells) with a capacity of 10,028 kWh with a maximum voltage of 864 volts guaranteed for 10 years. The BESS uses a highly redundant architecture with 48 battery strings distributed across 8 switchboards. Delivery will begin in January 2023.





Leclanché SA is a provider of lithium-ion battery powered marine battery systems for electric and hybrid maritime vessels. It joins a roster of renowned companies selected to provide critical components, systems, and expertise to the Puttgarten Rødby 2024 (PR24) vessel including Norway’s Kongsberg Maritime and Norwegian Electric Systems (NES). The ferry was designed by LMG Marin AS, Norway, and will be constructed at Cemre Shipyard in Turkey.

The “RoPax” or roll-on, roll-off freight ferry is expected to enter service in 2024. It will connect Puttgarden ferry harbour, on the German island of Fehmarn, with Rødby ferry harbour on the island of Lolland in Denmark—a distance of 18.5 km.

The battery technology selected for the Scandlines PR24 project is among the most advanced and safe used in marine battery systems. Leclanché is one of the only marine battery system suppliers to manufacture its own lithium-ion battery cells to exacting standards in its German manufacturing facility. In addition, it builds modules on its state-of-the-art automated assembly line, in Yverdon, Switzerland. Leclanché’s Marine Rack System (MRS) helps vessel owners and operators to meet or even surpass international marine regulations for SOx and NO x emissions.

The MRS BESS is modular and scalable and features an integrated cooling and active safety system. Leclanché’s liquid-cooled battery systems provides numerous advantages over air-cooled batteries including improved safety, faster charging, longer lifetime, smaller footprint and lower energy consumption.

The Scandlines zero direct emission freight ferry will be 147.4 meters long, 25.4 meters wide and 5.3 meters design draft. The double-ended ferry’s freight capacity will be 66 freight units carrying a maximum of 140 passengers at a 10-knot service speed. As a hybrid ferry, her crossing time between the two ports will be 45 minutes. In fully electric mode, crossing time is 70 minutes and the ferry is emission-free.