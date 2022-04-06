Pace purchases 20 Proterra ZX5 electric buses and EV fleet charging infrastructure

Proterra and Pace Suburban Bus has awarded Proterra a $26.5-million contract for 20 Proterra ZX5 Max electric transit buses, featuring more than 13 megawatt hours of battery storage energy, and two Proterra megawatt-scale fleet chargers.

Pace is the transportation backbone of Chicago’s suburbs and one of the largest public bus service operators in North America, serving an area nearly the size of the state of Connecticut.

Designed and manufactured in the United States, Proterra’s electric transit buses are equipped with the company’s own battery technology systems. The 40-foot Proterra ZX5 Max selected by Pace features 675 kilowatt hours (kWh) of energy storage—the most onboard energy storage available in an electric transit bus on the road in North America today.





Proterra 40' ZX5 Max

With more than 800 vehicles on the road today, Proterra battery systems have been proven over 25 million service miles driven and selected by world-class commercial vehicle manufacturers to electrify delivery vehicles, construction equipment, school buses, coach buses, and more.

Proterra Transit battery-electric buses feature zero tailpipe emissions, saving approximately 230,000 pounds of greenhouse gases annually when replacing a diesel bus. The company’s fleet of zero-emission, electric transit buses have displaced more than 140 million pounds of CO 2 tailpipe emissions.

In addition to the company’s Proterra Transit and Proterra Powered business units, Proterra Energy offers a turn-key approach to delivering the complete energy ecosystem for heavy-duty electric fleets through charging infrastructure design, build, financing, operations, maintenance and energy optimization.