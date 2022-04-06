University of Warwick supports development of Reduced Induction Field Torque motor; RIFT-10

WMG at the University of Warwick (UK) has provided knowledge and expertise in developing a UK-focused, cost-effective production and supply chain for RIFT (Reduced Induction Field Torque) Technology’s development of RIFT-10—a design for electric motors drives that reduces copper and magnet weight reduction by around 50% and lowers cost by 75%.

The aim of the project was to help RIFT Technology—an R&D company bringing a product to market for the first time—advance RIFT-10 to a higher manufacturing readiness level (MRL 7) to get the motor closer to production, by rooting the supply chain in the UK, rather than abroad (given the disruption to supply caused by the pandemic) and supporting production of trial units.

RIFT Technology developed the RIFT 10-30 kW motor (RIFT-10) by taking an innovation from their sister business (RIFT Actuators) and working with APC and the Niche Vehicle Network to get the motor to working prototype stage (installed on a G-Whiz). The novel electric motor configuration is proven to generate 10-30kW of power, torque from 0-400 N·m and up to 10,000RPM as demonstrated with a prototype vehicle.

The RIFT 10 motor demonstrated unique advantages over conventional EV motors:

IFT-10 weight-saving and efficiency over competing EV motor designs increases vehicle range, resulting in less energy usage over alternatives.

With RIFT-10, equivalent power output is achieved using fewer raw materials (i.e., 85% reduced copper weight and ~85% reduced magnet volume), resulting in less earth material usage as well as fewer material costs.

Less materials usage results in an estimated 75% reduction in CO 2 produced during manufacture. Planned production efficiencies also lead to further CO 2 reductions. An estimated 612,000 Tonnes of CO 2 would be saved by year 5.

Development of an EV motors supply chain in the UK for a UK and EU market reduces international shipping of components thus reduces related CO 2 production.



The project took place during the pandemic, meaning several online workshops were carried out targeting topics such as strategic management, supplier selection and decision-making, and end-of-life strategies.