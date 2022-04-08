Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Mercedes-Benz Trucks launching 3rd generation of OM 471 heavy-duty diesel
United and Oxy collaborate with syn-bio company Cemvita to produce SAF from CO2 using microbes

Germany awarding €600M to transport companies for zero- and low-emission buses

08 April 2022

Germany is awarding some €600 million to transport companies for the purchase of climate friendly buses. Around 1,700 buses will be procured by the transport companies with this tranche of funding from the new “Directive on the Promotion of Alternative Drives of Buses in Passenger Transport”. Around 1,400 are battery-electric; 150 fuel cell; 50 overhead line; and 100 gas buses. The associated maintenance and charging infrastructure is also supported.

Eight companies received their funding notices on Thursday:

  • KVG Kieler Verkehrsgesellschaft mbH: 50 battery buses

  • Stadtwerke München GmbH: 71 battery buses

  • Transdev GmbH Berlin: 325 battery buses, 40 fuel cell buses, 110 biomethane buses

  • Bremen tram joint-stock company: 50 battery buses

  • City of Esslingen am Neckar: 51 battery trolleybuses

  • AeroGround Flughafen München GmbH: 72 battery buses

  • Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe (BVG): 350 battery buses

  • Regionalverkehr Köln GmbH: 108 fuel cell buses

Last week, funding notices were handed over to the transport companies Hamburger Hochbahn AG and Verkehrsbetriebe Hamburg-Holstein GmbH (VHH) in Hamburg.

Further applications from the first call are currently being processed. The second call for funding is currently being planned and is to be published in the second quarter of 2022.

Germany’s BMDV (Federal Ministry of Digital Affairs and Transport) has been funding the conversion to climate-friendly transport fleets as part of the "Directive for the Promotion of Alternative Drives in Passenger Transport". Funds of around €1.25 billion euros will be available for this purpose by 2024, with additional funds planned for 2025.

The funding program is designed to be technology-neutral in order to provide the right technology option for every application context. However, the focus is on the switch to battery-electric and fuel-cell-based buses.

The federal government covers up to 80% of the additional costs incurred compared to conventional comparison vehicles; the development of the necessary infrastructure is also part of the funding. Feasibility studies are also eligible, which determine how the conversion to alternative drives succeeds at the respective location.

Posted on 08 April 2022 in Bus, Electric (Battery), Europe, Fuel Cells, Hydrogen | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)