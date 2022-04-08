Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Goodyear working with DoD, AFRL, BioMADE and Farmed Materials to accelerate commercialization of natural rubber from dandelions
Mercedes-Benz xEV sales up 37% in Q1; 32% of those battery-electric

Nissan unveils prototype production facility for all-solid-state batteries

08 April 2022

Nissan unveiled its prototype production facility for laminated all-solid-state battery (ASSB) cells, which the company aims to bring to market in 2028. This prototype facility, within the Nissan Research Center in Kanagawa Prefecture, is aimed to further promote the development of all-solid-state-batteries.

220401_Nissan_ASSB_Creation_7-source

Nissan ASSB creation process in Oppama Research Center

Under its long-term vision, Nissan Ambition 2030, Nissan aims to launch an EV with all-solid-state batteries developed in-house by fiscal 2028. It plans to establish a pilot production line at its Yokohama Plant in fiscal 2024, with materials, design and manufacturing processes for prototype production on the line to be studied at the prototype production facility.

Nissan believes all-solid-state batteries can be reduced to $75 per kWh in fiscal 2028 and to $65 per kWh thereafter, placing EVs at the same cost level as gasoline-powered vehicles.

220401_Nissan_ASSB_Creation_34.JPG-source

All-solid-state batteries are expected to be a game-changing technology for accelerating the popularity of electric vehicles. They have an energy density approximately twice that of conventional lithium-ion batteries, significantly shorter charging time due to superior charge/discharge performance, and lower cost thanks to the opportunity of using less expensive materials. With these benefits, Nissan expects to use all-solid-state batteries in a wide range of vehicle segments, including pickup trucks, making its EVs more competitive.

Posted on 08 April 2022 in Batteries, Electric (Battery), Manufacturing, Solid-state, Vehicle Manufacturers | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)