New JV in China to produce high-grade Li-ion power battery materials

Global Internet of People, Inc. (SDH), an operator of a knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform, announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zhuhai (Zibo) Investment Co., Ltd. has entered into an investment agreement with the following parties to form a joint venture dedicated to the production of high-grade lithium-ion power battery anode materials.

Shanghai Huiyang Investment Co., Ltd. (“Huiyang”),

Haicheng Shenhe Technology Co., Ltd. (“Shenhe”),

Guizhou Yilong New Area Industrial Development Investment Co., Ltd. (“Yilong Investment”),

Guizhou Guangyao Management Partnership (“Guangyao”),

Hainan Fuhe Investment Management Partnership (“Fuhe”), and

Eight individuals who will be appointed to various management positions at the JV.

The agreement and related transactions were approved by SDH’s shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders held on 1 April 2022. Zhuhai will own 51% equity interest in the JV, and Huiyang, Shenhe, Yilong Investment, Guangyao and Fuhe will own a stake of 12.50%, 12.50%, 4%, 10% and 5% in the JV, respectively. The eight individual shareholders of the JV together will own an aggregated 5% equity interest in the JV.

The JV will be established in the New Materials Industrial Park of Yilong District, Xingyi City of Guizhou Province, with a total investment amount of up to RMB620 million ($98.13 million) and a total land area of approximately 266,800 square meters, for the production of high-grade lithium-iron power battery anode materials.

Construction of the production facilities at the site is expected to be completed within 15 months after the JV obtains regulatory approvals for the construction of the production facilities.

Zhuhai will be responsible for the operation of the JV, with the assistance and support of other shareholders. Yilong Investment is obliged to use reasonable efforts to obtain, on behalf of the JV, national-level tax incentives and favorable government treatments, and will coordinate with local financial institutions to provide financing to the JV.

Yilong Investment shall also ensure that the production facilities have enough power supply in the form of clean energy, and will assist the JV in obtaining the required regulatory approvals for the construction and operation of the production facilities.