Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Porsche demos grid balancing capability of group of Taycan EVs with cloud-based pooling system
thyssenkrupp nucera to deliver electrolyzers for Air Products’ hydrogen facility in Arizona; 2nd joint project under strategic partnership

Next Hydrogen, Black & Veatch sign MoU to develop large-scale integrated green hydrogen solutions

11 April 2022

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc., a designer and manufacturer of electrolyzers, recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Black & Veatch, a global engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company, to offer a complete and integrated solution for producing large-scale green hydrogen for industrial customers.

Next Hydrogen will combine its technology and electrolysis expertise with Black & Veatch’s market leadership in large-scale industrial engineering solutions to target broad applications worldwide for industrial and transportation customers.

The industrial sector is increasingly pursuing hydrogen as a viable solution towards decarbonization, spurring a growing sense of urgency for the expansion of green hydrogen technology.

—ason Rowell, associate vice president and Black & Veatch’s global decarbonization solutions director with Black & Veatch’s global power business

The MoU is a non-exclusive agreement under which Next Hydrogen and Black & Veatch will develop a large-scale, multi-megawatt green hydrogen solution and identify areas of deeper collaboration and specific opportunities worldwide.

Founded in 2007, Next Hydrogen is a designer and manufacturer of electrolyzers. Next Hydrogen’s unique cell design architecture—supported by 39 patents—enables high-current-density operations and superior dynamic response to convert intermittent renewable electricity efficiently into green hydrogen on an infrastructure scale.

Nh

Next Hydrogen says that its technology combines the key benefits of the two major electrolyzer technologies: PEM (dynamic response) and alkaline (module lifetime).

Nh2

Following successful pilots, Next Hydrogen is scaling up its technology to deliver commercial solutions to decarbonize transportation and industrial sectors.

Posted on 11 April 2022 in Hydrogen, Hydrogen Production, Market Background | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)