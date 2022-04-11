Next Hydrogen, Black & Veatch sign MoU to develop large-scale integrated green hydrogen solutions

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc., a designer and manufacturer of electrolyzers, recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Black & Veatch, a global engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company, to offer a complete and integrated solution for producing large-scale green hydrogen for industrial customers.

Next Hydrogen will combine its technology and electrolysis expertise with Black & Veatch’s market leadership in large-scale industrial engineering solutions to target broad applications worldwide for industrial and transportation customers.

The industrial sector is increasingly pursuing hydrogen as a viable solution towards decarbonization, spurring a growing sense of urgency for the expansion of green hydrogen technology. —ason Rowell, associate vice president and Black & Veatch’s global decarbonization solutions director with Black & Veatch’s global power business

The MoU is a non-exclusive agreement under which Next Hydrogen and Black & Veatch will develop a large-scale, multi-megawatt green hydrogen solution and identify areas of deeper collaboration and specific opportunities worldwide.

Founded in 2007, Next Hydrogen is a designer and manufacturer of electrolyzers. Next Hydrogen’s unique cell design architecture—supported by 39 patents—enables high-current-density operations and superior dynamic response to convert intermittent renewable electricity efficiently into green hydrogen on an infrastructure scale.





Next Hydrogen says that its technology combines the key benefits of the two major electrolyzer technologies: PEM (dynamic response) and alkaline (module lifetime).





Following successful pilots, Next Hydrogen is scaling up its technology to deliver commercial solutions to decarbonize transportation and industrial sectors.