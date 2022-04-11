Ford Pro now shipping E-Transit electric vans to European customers from Ford Otosan plant in Turkey

Ford Pro is now shipping the first production units of its all-electric E-Transit van to customers across Europe from the Ford Otosan factory in Kocaeli, Turkey, a milestone that closely follows the start of deliveries to US customers from Kansas City Assembly Plant in February.

Following strong early demand for E-Transit from European businesses—with more than 5,000 customer orders received before vehicles roll off the assembly line—Ford Otosan is now moving to full mass production.

Ford Otosan’s Kocaeli plant is the heart of Transit production in Europe, and this celebration of E-Transit manufacturing starts the electrified next chapter in our already strong partnership. This is the first step in a transformation of the Kocaeli site which will see it become a major centre for electric commercial vehicle manufacturing in Europe. —Hans Schep, general manager, Ford Pro, Europe

E-Transit is the all-electric version of the world’s best-selling cargo van and the new vehicle spearheads the launch of Ford Pro in the region; this new business offers customers a comprehensive suite of software, charging, servicing and financing solutions fully integrated into a portfolio of gas and electric vehicles.

To meet demand for future electrified Ford models, Ford Otosan is investing €2 billion and growing employment by around 3,000 to increase vehicle production capacity, including for the next-generation Transit Custom model.

Ford’s move to an all-electric future in Europe was also highlighted by the recent announcement that Ford, SK On Co., Ltd. and Koç Holding have signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding for a new, industry-leading joint venture in Turkey. (Earlier post.) Subject to execution of a final agreement, the three partners plan to create one of the largest EV battery facilities in the European wider region.

Production is intended to start as early as mid-decade with an annual capacity likely to be in the range of 30 to 45 Gigawatt hours.

Reaffirming its leadership as Europe’s top-selling commercial vehicle brand, Ford will continue to electrify its iconic Transit models to suit different customer requirements. By 2024, E-Transit will be joined by four additional new fully-electric models in the Transit family as Ford moves toward its target of zero emissions for all vehicle sales in Europe and carbon neutrality across its European footprint of facilities, logistics and suppliers by 2035.