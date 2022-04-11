Proterra achieves multiple TRUE-Certified zero-waste facilities

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
thyssenkrupp nucera to deliver electrolyzers for Air Products' hydrogen facility in Arizona; 2nd joint project under strategic partnership
11 April 2022

Proterra has been awarded TRUE (Total Resource Use and Efficiency) Certification for multiple manufacturing facilities in recognition of its zero-waste efforts. Proterra is now the first electric vehicle manufacturer to earn multiple TRUE Certifications for zero-waste facilities, according to Green Business Certification Inc (GBCI).

Proterra’s Silicon Valley Technology Center in Burlingame, California and East Coast electric bus manufacturing plant in Greenville, South Carolina both achieved TRUE’s Gold-level certification this year for diverting more than 90% of all qualified recycling, compost, and reusable materials from landfills, waste-to-energy and the environment.

Administered by GBCI, the TRUE Zero Waste certification system is a complement to LEED and other green rating systems. The TRUE rating system helps facilities measure, improve and recognize zero waste performance by encouraging the adoption of sustainable waste management and reduction practices, which contribute to positive environmental, health, and economic outcomes.

A TRUE project’s goal is to divert all solid waste from the landfill, incineration (waste-to-energy) and the environment. Facilities achieve certification by meeting seven minimum program requirements and attaining at least 31 points on the TRUE Application form.

