Hylane GmbH buys 18 Hyzon fuel-cell-electric trucks
12 April 2022
Hylane GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of DEVK Versicherung, one of Germany’s largest motor insurers, has purchased 18 fuel-cell-electric trucks from Hyzon Motors, with deliveries expected to begin in late 2022.
Under Hylane’s sustainable mobility model, fleet owners can deploy Hyzon vehicles in their operations through a rental agreement with Hylane. Further, it is expected that customers will only pay for the miles actually driven; Hylane plans to cover maintenance or downtime costs. Through this pay-per-use approach, Hylane expects to minimize the risk for customers while accelerating the rate at which zero-emission vehicles replace diesel.
Hyzon’s HYMAX, sold in Europe, is available in 24-, 46- and 70-tonne configurations. Hyzon also plans a Class 6 fuel-cell-electric truck for the European market.
Hylane has already confirmed rental contracts for the first vehicles and is in talks with numerous prominent transport companies interested in transitioning their fleets to zero-emission options.
Germany is expected to be one of the major global markets for zero-emission commercial vehicle technologies in the coming years. Germany recently announced support for a total ban on sales of combustion engine cars from 2035, and there are already significant domestic incentives in place to transition heavy vehicles off diesel.
To support its exclusive focus on climate-friendly transport solutions, Hylane is aligning key elements within the value chain, including energy producers, refueling infrastructure providers, and government subsidy programs. Through the coordinated management of these resources, Hylane aims to provide sustainable and flexible mobility management to its customers.
Hyzon recognizes that, as with any new technology, customers need the chance to utilize our fuel cell electric vehicle in their regular operations. From past experience, we are confident that once fleet owners have experienced our vehicles, they will be motivated to hasten their transition to zero-emissions. Having a strong partner in the German market has the opportunity to fuel significant long-term growth for Hyzon.—Craig Knight, Hyzon CEO and co-founder
Hyzon focuses exclusively on the commercial vehicle market, with a near-term focus on back to base (captive fleet) operations, for its fuel-cell vehicles. Utilizing its proven and proprietary hydrogen fuel cell technology, Hyzon aims to supply zero-emission heavy duty trucks and buses to customers in North America, Europe and around the world.
H2 is 11 times worse on the atmosphere than CO2;
https://newatlas.com/environment/hydrogen-greenhouse-gas/
H2 for ground transportation makes no sense; me think behind every one of these projects is a big oil connection pushing for reforming H2 from raw methane.
Posted by: Lad | 12 April 2022 at 04:06 AM
@Lad:
Do try reading, and who knows? perhaps even beginning to understand your own links, difficult though that is through your wall of prejudice.
From your link:
'Does this mean "green hydrogen" should be avoided in the race to zero emissions?
No. The UK Government report explains that "the increase in equivalent CO2 emissions based on 1 percent and 10 percent H2 leakage rate offsets approximately 0.4 and 4 percent of the total equivalent CO2 emission reductions, respectively," so even assuming the worst leakage scenario, it's still an enormous improvement.
"Whilst the benefits from equivalent CO2 emission reductions significantly outweigh the disbenefits arising from H2 leakage," it continues, "they clearly demonstrate the importance of controlling H2 leakage within a hydrogen economy."'
Plainly this is an issue which needs controlling.
Equally plainly you are grossly exaggerating it, so that your sweeping rejection of whole vast areas of technology can be meretriciously denied any merit.
Everything has some downsides, that is how things work.
Posted by: Davemart | 12 April 2022 at 10:18 AM
Hardly any comparison has you can see with the link you provided,between the small leakages from transportation,storage and fueling of Hydrogen.You have to keep in mind the overwhelming advantages of a fuel which is never burnt,it's the end of the combustion age as it was the end of the stone age.
Thanks to hydrogen converted in a Fuel Cell,you avoid
- Green house Emissions
- Toxic gas emissions for Health
- Particulates Emissions also toxic for Health
- Heat Emissions (500 ° F at the pipe, between 60 ° to 80° for a HFC
- Oxygen depletion (X 2000 times in volume of the gas consumed !)
As said Bill Gates in how to avoid a climate disaster ,the case for Zero Emission is rock solid !
Posted by: Franck Mazeyrat | 12 April 2022 at 11:52 AM