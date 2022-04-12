Wallbox enters first phase of build-out for US EV charger plant; 500k units/year by 2025

Wallbox, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions worldwide, has begun construction at its Arlington, Texas manufacturing facility, the company’s first US-based EV charger manufacturing facility. The 130,000 square-foot plant is expected to have enough capacity to fully support Wallbox’s expansion plans in North America over the next decade.

This announcement comes on the heels of the start of production at Wallbox’s new factory in Barcelona, which began in December 2021 and will be inaugurated later this month.

Investing approximately US$11 million into initial construction, Wallbox expects to begin production within the facility by early Fall 2022. Initial construction is planned to allow the EV charger and energy management company to manufacture over 250,000 units in 2022, and over 500,000 in 2025.





The facility will begin with production lines for Wallbox’s Pulsar Plus AC chargers, its powerful best-selling home charger that can charge any electric car on the market, including Teslas with a converter.

Production lines for Wallbox’s Quasar 2, its next-generation bi-directional DC charger that enables your car to power your home, Supernova, its fast public charger with 130kW power, and Hypernova, its ultrafast public charger with between 150kW and 350kW of power, are anticipated to follow in 2023.

The US-based facility will play a vitkeyal role in expanding the company’s presence in North America, a market that is making a big push into automotive electrification with the Biden Administration targeting 50% of all new car sales to be electric by 2030.

Expanding its US presence is expected to allow Wallbox to improve delivery time, reduce freight costs, and qualify for subsidies offered by the US government. The new facility is anticipated to create approximately 250 direct jobs in the region by 2030. Wallbox also entered into partnerships with US suppliers for the design and construction of the facility, storage racking, and its new assembly line.

Wallbox made the strategic decision to select Arlington, Texas as the location of its first North American manufacturing hub for a variety of factors including the city’s position as a central transit hub between the East and West coasts, its access to cross-country highway corridors and central location to other major cities in the region including Dallas and Fort Worth. The Arlington facility is Wallbox’s fourth manufacturing site, additive to two facilities in Europe and one in China. Between all facilities, Wallbox is expected to have a global production capacity of more than 1.1 million chargers per year by the end of this year.