New Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance model offers 1,050 hp, 0-60 in 2.6s
13 April 2022
Lucid Group, which has begun customer deliveries of electric Lucid Air Grand Touring, will introduce a new version of Lucid Air, the Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance. With 1,050 horsepower, the dual-motor Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance is the most powerful EV currently available in North America, and will offer an EPA-estimated driving range of 446 miles.
Two of Lucid’s proprietary electric motors—one at each axle—propel the Air Grand Touring Performance from 0 to 60 miles per hour in just 2.6 seconds. It will have an MSRP of $179,000 and customer deliveries in the US are slated to begin in June 2022. In Canada, the Air Grand Touring Performance will be priced at $242,000 CAD (before taxes), with deliveries beginning in August 2022.
(To compare, the tri-motor AWD Tesla Model S Plaid is rated with peak power of 1,020 hp, with 0-60 mph acceleration (with first foot of rollout subtracted) of 1.99 seconds. Range starts at an estimated 396 miles (19" wheels), and pricing starts at $130,490, pre-incentives.)
The retail launch of the Lucid Air Grand Touring model range signifies a major milestone in Lucid’s growth, as it is the first production series to be introduced following the sold-out Lucid Air Dream Edition, limited to 520 units.
Lucid Air models
|Grand Touring
|Grand Touring Performance
|Deliveries
|In progress
|June (US), Aug (Canada)
|Drivetrain
|Dual-motor AWD
|Dual-motor AWD
|Power
|819 hp
|1,050 hp
|0-60 mph (21" wheels)
|3.0 sec
|2.6 sec
|EPA-estimated range
w/ 19" wheels
w/ 21" wheels
|
516 miles
469 miles
|
–
446 miles
Both models have as standard the ultra-fast 900V+ charging system, enabling users to add up to 300 miles in 21 minutes at a 350 kW DC fast charger.
Comments