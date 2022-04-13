New Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance model offers 1,050 hp, 0-60 in 2.6s

Lucid Group, which has begun customer deliveries of electric Lucid Air Grand Touring, will introduce a new version of Lucid Air, the Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance. With 1,050 horsepower, the dual-motor Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance is the most powerful EV currently available in North America, and will offer an EPA-estimated driving range of 446 miles.

Two of Lucid’s proprietary electric motors—one at each axle—propel the Air Grand Touring Performance from 0 to 60 miles per hour in just 2.6 seconds. It will have an MSRP of $179,000 and customer deliveries in the US are slated to begin in June 2022. In Canada, the Air Grand Touring Performance will be priced at $242,000 CAD (before taxes), with deliveries beginning in August 2022.

(To compare, the tri-motor AWD Tesla Model S Plaid is rated with peak power of 1,020 hp, with 0-60 mph acceleration (with first foot of rollout subtracted) of 1.99 seconds. Range starts at an estimated 396 miles (19" wheels), and pricing starts at $130,490, pre-incentives.)





The retail launch of the Lucid Air Grand Touring model range signifies a major milestone in Lucid’s growth, as it is the first production series to be introduced following the sold-out Lucid Air Dream Edition, limited to 520 units.

Lucid Air models

Grand Touring Grand Touring Performance Deliveries In progress June (US), Aug (Canada) Drivetrain Dual-motor AWD Dual-motor AWD Power 819 hp 1,050 hp 0-60 mph (21" wheels) 3.0 sec 2.6 sec EPA-estimated range

w/ 19" wheels

w/ 21" wheels

516 miles

469 miles

–

446 miles

Both models have as standard the ultra-fast 900V+ charging system, enabling users to add up to 300 miles in 21 minutes at a 350 kW DC fast charger.