Independent lab confirms high specific energy and high power of Zenlabs’ new large format electric aviation battery cells
13 April 2022
Zenlabs Energy, a developer of advanced lithium-ion batteries (earlier post), announced that Energy Assurance, an independent third-party test laboratory, has validated the high specific energy and high-power of Zenlabs’ new large-format pouch cells for the electric aviation market.
Energy Assurance tested Zenlabs’ 32 ampere hour (Ah) capacity pouch cells and confirmed a high specific energy of ~ 327.5 watt hours per kilogram (Wh/kg) and a high-power rating of greater than 3,000 watts per kilogram (W/kg) using 12C rate (~394 A), 30 sec pulses at 30° Celsius.
Available power at various states of charge. Power tested using a 12C rate (~394 A), 30 sec pulses at 30° Celsius. Source: Zenlabs.
Although cycle life testing at Energy Assurance is ongoing, Zenlabs’ internal test data has demonstrated greater than 700 cycles for this cell configuration when measured at 1C (one hour) charge/discharge rates.
Previously, Idaho National Laboratory (INL) validated over 1,000 dynamic stress test (DST) cycles and rapid charging in Zenlabs’ 315 Wh/Kg electric vehicle cells, which were developed in a program with the United States Advanced Battery Consortium (USABC). (Earlier post.)
Energy Assurance is an independent battery laboratory with certifications from ANAB, Underwriters Laboratories, IECEE, SGS and TÜV SÜD America.
