Envision AESC investing $2B to build 30 GWh gigafactory in Kentucky; potential to expand to 40 GWh

Envision AESC, a leading Japanese electric vehicle battery technology company, will invest $2 billion to build a new gigafactory in the Kentucky Transpark in Bowling Green, Warren County. The 30GWh plant will create 2,000 skilled jobs in the region, producing battery cells and modules to power the next generation EVs produced for multiple global automotive manufacturers.

The company will produce new generation battery cells with 30% more energy density than the current generation, reduced charging time and increased range and efficiency for EVs, powering up to 300,000 vehicles annually by 2027.

The gigafactory will be powered by 100% renewable energy, supplied by onsite generation and purchased locally from the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), ensuring the plant helps drive progress toward decarbonizing the state’s industrial sector.

The plant will be approximately 3 million square feet and marks one of the largest economic projects in the commonwealth’s history. Selected for its strong automotive manufacturing base, skilled workforce and excellent infrastructure, Kentucky is already the nation’s No. 1 producer of cars, light trucks and SUVs per capita and the center of Auto Alley in the US.

The new strategic partnership with Kentucky provides up to $116.8 million from state incentive programs and up to $5 million grant-in-aid for skills training.

The latest investment by Envision AESC to help scale up EV manufacturing capabilities in strategically important regions, the plant follows last year’s announcements to build gigafactories in Douai, France, and Sunderland, UK.

This brings Envision AESC’s total capacity to approximately 150 GWh worldwide and advances its commitment to reach 300 GWh by 2026. As with Bowling Green in Kentucky, all plants will be powered by low-carbon energy and digitally enabled with smart infrastructure software to optimize the energy footprint.

Envision AESC has committed to achieve net zero carbon emissions in all global operations by 2022 and carbon neutrality across the whole value supply chain by 2028.