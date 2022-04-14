VinFast and Electrify America announce charging agreement and mobile app integration for electric vehicles

At the New York International Auto Show (NYIAS 2022), VinFast and Electrify America announced an agreement to provide owners of VinFast electric vehicles with two complimentary charging sessions along with access to Electrify America’s coast-to-coast network in the VinFast mobile app. This cooperation further affirms VinFast’s determination to enter the US market, providing a smart driving experience for all customers.

VinFast’s Plug & Charge enabled VF 8 and VF 9 models will allow owners to utilize the feature on Electrify America’s network of ultra-fast charging stations across the U.S. Delivering a convenient and seamless charging experience, Plug & Charge is allows drivers of capable vehicles to pay for a charging session by simply plugging in their EV once billing information is set up on the VinFast app.

Electrify America has 800 EV charging stations and about 3,500 individual chargers open or with construction completed. Combined with Electrify America’s ultra-fast charging technology—including 150kW and 350kW chargers, the fastest speeds available today—VinFast owners can feel confident taking their vehicles on long road trips and daily driving needs.

Having recently unveiled its design vision for the charging station of the future, Electrify America is looking to improve the charging experience with a next-generation charger and customer-focused features such as solar canopies and awnings, customer waiting areas and other services at select locations. The company also received the Best-in-Test award for two consecutive years in the categories of Best Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure (2020) and Best Digital Platform (2021).

On 29 March, VinFast and the state of North Carolina signed a memorandum of understanding on the construction of the plant with an investment of up to $2 billion in Phase I at the selected mega site in Chatham County, North Carolina.