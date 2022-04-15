Argonne hosting webinar on risks and rewards of using hydrogen in businesses

Argonne National Laboratory (ANL) will host a short public webinar on 11 May, 11:15am CT, on using hydrogen in businesses.

Replacing fossil fuels with hydrogen could turn manufacturing and transportation into green industries. Companies can use hydrogen to reduce their carbon footprint in many ways—for example, to generate electricity; to deploy fuel cells for heavy-duty vehicles; to make steel; and to produce ammonia for fertilizer and products.

However, turning these ideas into reality raises complex questions.

Which ways of producing hydrogen offer the largest return on investment and profits?

By how much would a firm’s carbon footprint shrink?

What new infrastructure is needed to produce and transport hydrogen? Is it affordable?





In this webinar, Amgad Elgowainy, senior scientist at Argonne, will explain how to quantify the risks and rewards of producing, transporting and using hydrogen in businesses. He will show how individuals can analyze any detail of the hydrogen market with Argonne’s free tools such as such as its Greenhouse gases, Regulated Emissions, and Energy use in Technologies (GREET) model and the Hydrogen Delivery Scenario Analysis Model (HDSAM).