BluE Nexus’s first eAxle adopted on Toyota’s bZ4X EV

BluE Nexus Corporation, AISIN CORPORATION, and DENSO Corporation jointly developed an eAxle for Toyota’s new battery-electric bZ4X. (Earlier post.) BluE’s first eAxle has achieved excellent dynamic performance and downsizing and helps vehicles increase their electric mileage. BluE was established in April 2019 to develop and sell electric systems and driving modules by combining the strengths of AISIN, DENSO and Toyota in electrification (earlier post).

The eAxle is an electric driving module that integrates a motor, an inverter, and a transaxle. BluE, AISIN, and DENSO have jointly developed three new models: a 150kW specification (front) for FWD vehicles and 80kW specifications (front and rear) for 4WD vehicles.





This product has achieved excellent dynamic performance and high torque by increasing output density. Optimizing cooling inside the eAxle utilizing simulations and technologies nurtured so far, adapting heat management technology and improving the double-sided cooling technology for inverter layers help to increase output density.

Furthermore, top-class electric mileage has also been achieved through the optimal magnetic design of the motor, the joining technology to shorten coil ends, low-viscosity oil for the eAxle, and loss reduction technologies such as the new reverse-conducting IGBT (RC-IGBT).

The e-Axle has been significantly downsized via technologies including a built-in structure that incorporates an inverter into the transaxle, a downsized motor, and a shortened distance between the shafts achieved by adopting an output shaft. The eAxle to be mounted in the front of a vehicle has a reduced longitudinal length, and the one to be mounted in the rear of a vehicle has a reduced height, helping expand the passenger and luggage compartment spaces.

AISIN has developed and produced more than 5 million electric units since the launch of its first hybrid transmission in 2004. Meanwhile, DENSO has developed and produced more than 20 million inverters since the launch of the first Prius in 1997.

In addition to the expertise of the AISIN and DENSO, the three companies have developed BluE’s first eAxle by utilizing BluE’s know-how regarding the optimization and modularization of components, and the company’s capability to adapt to a variety of vehicles.